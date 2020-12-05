Justin Trudeau reiterates his support to farmers

[Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Justin Trudeau in a file photo.]
New Delhi: Despite strong objection by by Narendra Modi government, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his support to the farmers who are are protesting against the farm laws since last ten days at Delhi borders.
"Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests anywhere around the world. And we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa to a question about India's warning that he could damage ties between the two countries.
Justic Trudeau's reiteration came a day after India summoned on Friday the Canadian High Commissioner and slammed the Justin Trudeau government over its recent support to farmers' agitation in Punjab and Haryana.
An official statement said that the Canadian High Commissioner was informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some cabinet ministers and members of parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers "constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs."
"Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada," the statement warned.
The ministry said the comments by the Canadian leadership "have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities" in front of India's High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security.
"We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism," the government said.
While speaking at an event to mark Guru Nanak Gurpurab in the last week, Trudeau had not only supported the ongoing protest by the farmers in India but also expressed anguish over the use of excessive force against them.
"The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers is concerning and we are all worried about family and friends. I knew that is a reality for many of you", Trudeau said while addressing Sikhs who make a good part of Canada's population.
"We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together. Canada will always defend the rights of peaceful protesters", he added.
In yet another development on the matter, the United Nations too had extended its support to the farmers who are protesting for their rights.
Moreover, as many as 36 UK MPs from different parties supported the farmers and also asked the British Secretary to raise the matter with the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi.
