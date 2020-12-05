Modi Govt-farmers meet ends, inconclusive again

New Delhi: The meeting of protesting farmers held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi with Modi government Saturday ended without any breakthrough yet again. The farmers, however, agreed for another round of meeting which will be held on Wednesday December 9.
This was the 5th round of meeting between the farmers and Modi government. Today's meeting were led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who submitted a written proposal to the farmers.
Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal, Jamoohari Kisan Sabha General Secretary Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Bharatiya Kisan Sabha President Boota Singh, Kulhind Kisan Sabha General Secretary Baldev Singh were among various farmer union leaders who attended today's meeting.
After the meeting Agriculture Minister Tomar said a new proposal would be placed before the farmers after discussions within the government.
The farmers however are adamant on their demand to scrap the three farm laws, enacted by the Modi government in September this year. They had earlier also urged the Modi government to convene Special Session of the Parliament to repeal the agri laws.
Earlier, a clear signal of resentment was witnessed even after the first two hours of discussion today when 40 representatives of different unions from Punjab and Haryana took a 'langar lunch' outside the venue dismissing invitation to the meal offered by the central government representative once again.
At the 4 p.m. break, they enjoyed their lunch brought by their suppoerters from the langars outside the venue.
In the fourth round of talks on December 3, the farmers had refused to have lunch with the government representatives as they thrashed out their charter of demands. In their first meeting with the government, the farmers had refused to have tea offered by the government.
Today's talks began at 2 p.m. The refusal to share lunch indicated farmers would not take any favour from the government till their demands were met.
Besides repealing three contentious farm laws passed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September, the farmers' also demand framing of a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP), a written assurance on it, ending the punishment provision for stubble burning, and stalling the upcoming Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020.
