MAH Direct 2nd yr Engineering Admission 2020: Last date extended

MAH CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2020: The Maharashtra CET Cell has extended till December 21 the last date to apply for admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2020-21.
The last date of application was originally fixed as December 14. It has however now been extended till Dec 21, as per the latest notification.
"The last date of Registration and Online Document Verification Through Scrutiny Centers is Extended till 21st December 2020 Upto 5.00 PM", Maharashtra CET Cell said in a single line posted on its official website.
Candidates should note facility for Online Registration and Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till 21th December 2020 up to 5.00 p.m. at FC.
Online Registration: From December 9 to 21, 2020
Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State candidates on website: Will be notified later.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC: Will be notified later.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State candidates on website: Will be notified later.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be notified later.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : Will be notified later.
"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified and Application Form confirmed at any designated Facilitation Center. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started from December 9, 2020 Online Registration of the candidates seeking admission in Direct 2nd year B.E and B.Tech (Engineerinf) Admission.
Along with admission notification, CET Cell had also published Seat Matrix and Cut off of the last year of each CAP Round.
