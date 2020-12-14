BCECE UGMAC 2020 2nd Round Seat Allotment: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish today i.e. Monday December 14, 2020 UGMAC 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment result on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in.
The round 2 list released today will contain names and details of the Govt and Private Medical, Dental and Veterinaty Colleges of Bihar allotted to the students who have registered for Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2020) conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on Download Provisional Seat Allotment Order (Second Round).
3. Enter UGMAC ID and Date of Birth if asked.
4. The allotment list will be opened in PDF.
Candidates applying for Bihar NEET UG 2020 2nd Round Counselling should note that BCECE has not specified any time to publish the Bihar MBBS / BDS 2nd Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.
Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round): from December 14 to 16, 2020.
Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): From Dec 15 to 16, 2020.
Counselling schedule of later rounds if any, including Mop up round, will be notified on the official website after the completition of round 2.
1. Original Admit Card of NEET(UG) 2020.
2. Rank Card of UGMAC-2020.
3. Print out of Choice Slip.
4.Downloaded print of Provisional Allotment Order in 3 copies.
5. Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent Examination.
6. Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate Sc / equivalent Examination.
7. Certificate for Residence of Bihar duly issued by Concerned C.O. countersigned by DM/ SDO (Civil) of permanentresidence.
8. Caste Certificate duly issued by Concerned C.O. countersigned by DM / SDO (Civil).
9. All the Certificates in Original as per the requirements of the prospectus of UGMAC-2020.
10. The Certificates in original as per the requirements of the Prospectus of UGMAC-2020 (if applicable).
11. Six copies of the passport size Photograph which was pasted on the Admit Card NEET(UG)-2020.
12. Copy of Aadhar Card.xiii.Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form (Part-A & Part-B) UGMAC-2020.xiv.Downloaded print of Verification Slip (tk¡p&iphZ) in 2 copies.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2020) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH on December 4.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) exam and have also cleared NEET 2020 are eligible for UGMAC 2020. The last date of registration and choice filling was Nov 28.
