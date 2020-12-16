UP MBBS, BDS Round 2 Allotment 2020: Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2020 Second Round Allotment Result: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is scheduled to publish today i.e. Wednesday December 16 on its official website upneet.gov.in the UP NEET UG 2020 Allotment List of the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses.
Once declared today, UP NEET UG 2020 Second Round Allotment Result will be available on UP Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in.
Candidates should note that DGME has not mentioned any confirmed time to release (Round 2) UP NEET UG Allotment result and letter. The result will however be released anytime by today afternoon.
Candidates will be able to download UP NEET UG Allotment letter from the website between December 17 to 21, 2020.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had started through its official website upneet.gov.in from November 24, 2020 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Date for Online Choice Filling for the Second Round of UP NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling was from December 12 to 14, 2020.
DGME UP had released on November 27 the Merit List for Second Round.
DGME UP had released on Round 1 allotment result on November 1.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2020 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.