UP NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Allotment Result released

UP NEET UG 2020 First Round Allotment Result: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has published on its official website upneet.gov.in the UP NEET UG 2020 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
UP NEET UG 2020 First Allotment List in PDF is available on UP Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".
3. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2020 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".
4. Slect Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.
Candidates who are allotted college should note that downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is Nov 12 to 18, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
"Candidates will be able to download Allotment letters from the website between Nov 12 to 18, 2020. Date of admission for 1st Round of UP NEET UG Counselling is 12, 13, 17 and 18 Noveber, 2020", DGME UP said.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2020 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow,
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is functioning directly under the State Government. Its important functions are to run and strengthen Medical and Dental Colleges and other Medical/Paramedical diploma, degree, post graduate and super speciality programs in the State of U.P.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG -2019) is organized all over India. Students who had cracked 12th standard UP board Inter exam participated in the test. After declaration of NEETT result, every state individually accepts online applications for admissions in medical colleges. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has also called for applications from the NEET qualifiers.
