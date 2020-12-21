BJP MP says will divorce wife who joined TMC

Kolkata: In a move that should embarrass PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Soumitra Khan, BJP MP from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, said he will divorce his wife who joined the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC).
Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday in presence of veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and the party's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.
The crucial political move came just 48-hours after former TMC heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari along with several MLAs and MPs joined the BJP during Amit Shah's rally at Midnapore College Ground on Saturday.
"Those who sent people to ransack our house have now joined the BJP. I did everything for the party, braving life threats. But the BJP has not honoured that. Instead they are welcoming people from other parties," she told media persons.
Sujata said that one day Saumitra Khan would also realise it and come back to Trinamool Congress. She also alleged that BJP has not given her respect and dignity that she deserves in the party.
"BJP can not provide dignity to the worthy people. people are joining BJP for obtaining the lucrative posts of chief minister and deputy chief minister...I am joining TMC as the party will give me respect and protection," she said.
Sujata's husband however got described her decision as a “big mistake” and said he will soon send her a divorce notice.
“BJP has given me all recognition. I am obliged that you have campaigned for me in the past, but it is also true that I wouldn’t have won the seat without BJP’s name. Every family has its fights. But, you have chosen politics over family to feed you high ambitions. You have been trapped and it is your big mistake,” he said.
Soumitra Khan, earlier in the Trinamool Congress, won in 2014 from the Bishnupur constituency and is chief of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha. Sujata Khan is credited with his win in the 2019 Parliamentary election when he was barred by a court from entering his constituency as a condition for bail in a criminal case. Sujata ran his campaign single-handedly and he won.
