Kerala MBBS Mop-up Round 2020 Allotment - Direct Link

KEAM Kerala NEET UG 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Sunday December 20 Mop-up Round Allotment for First Year admission in medical (MBBS) course.
CEE Kerala had earlier said that the Mop-up round allotment to MBBS course will be published on the KEAM official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on 20.12.2020 on the basis of option registration done on December 16.
Candidates should also note that KEAM Kerala will publish Mop-up round allotment for MBBS course only. Allotment result for BDS (Dental) and other courses will be release on December 22.
Registration fees for participation in Mop-up Round is Rs.26,260.
All candidates except those who have been admitted to MBBS course in Government/Self Financing Medical Colleges and those admitted to BDS course in Self Financing Dental Colleges through CEE are exempted from payment of registration fee.
However those candidates admitted in BDS course in Government Dental Colleges shall pay the excess amount as registration fee.
Candidates who get an allotment through mop up counselling should pay the amount as specified the Allotment Memo (if applicable) and should join the concerned colleges within the time limit specified.
Candidates should note that vacancies in MBBS course that may arise in various Government/Self Financing Colleges after the second phase of allotment will be filled through a mop up counselling to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.
Candidates allotted seats in Mop-up Round should confirm their admission between December 21 to 24, 2020 till 04:00 pm.
KEAL Kerala has published on December 10, 2020. On the other hand, Kerala UG NEET First allotment was scheduled to be published on Nov 16. However, last date of option entry was extended till Nov 19 and release of first allotment result was rescheduled to Nov 20.
