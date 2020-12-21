Maha MBBS, BDS Mop up Round 2020 Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 Mop up Round 1 Selection List: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) is set to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Monday December 21 UG NEET MBBS, BDS Mop Up Round 1 Selection List of the students seeking admission in First Year Medical Courses.
Along with MBBS, BDS Mop up Round 1 Selection List, the Maharashtra CET Cell will also release today vacancies for Mop UP Round 1 on its official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "NEET UG -2020 : Selection List of MOP-UP Round for MBBS/BDS courses dated 21/12/2020".
3. The Mop up Round List containing the names of selected students should open in PDF.
Candidates should note that as per the Mop up round schedule published by the Maharashtra CET Celle 1st selection list will be released after 08:00 pm today. The vacancies for the mop up round 1 will be published on the website by 12:00 noon today, candidates should note.
Candidates allotted seats in 1st mop up round should note that joining period is December 22 to 25, 2020. Last date for filling Status Retention form is December 25.
"All the candidates who have joined MBBS course, admitted by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and persuing the course should note that if he/she wishes to resign the course/cancel the admission, can resign/cancel on or before 25/12/2020.
"Doing so after Dec 25 will lead to a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh", Maha CET Cell said.
Schedule for MoP UP - II / III Round for Government Colleges and Institutional level round for Private Colleges will be published in due Courses.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published MBBS / BDS CAP Round 2 Selection List on December 13, 2020. The 1st Selection List was published on November 15.
Mop-up rounds are conducted after regular round of medical and dental admission process is over.
Selection list for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses is released separately.
