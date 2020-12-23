RRB NTPC 2020 Mock Test - Direct Link

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated on its official website the link for NTPC Mock Test for the candidates who have registered for this exam.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier said that RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam will start on December 28, 2020 and continue till March 2021.
The Railway Recuitment Board (RRB) had conducted the Isolated and Ministerial Categories Recruitment exam between December 15 to 18, 2020.
The Railways' mega recruitment drive started from December 15 is organised in three phases to fill over 1.4 lakh vacancies.
The first phase of the exams would commence from December 15 to 18 for isolated and ministerial categories, followed by RRB NTPC categories from December 28 till March 2021, and lastly for Level-1 one tentatively from April 2020 till June 2021.
More than 2.44 crore candidates from different parts of India will appear across the country. Of them some 1.25 candidates have registered for RRB NTPC exam.
Candidates should note that downloading of RRB NTPC Exam 2020 Admit Card i.e. e-call letters will start at least four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.
The link for viewing the exam city, date and downloading of traveling authority for SC/ST candidates has been made available on all RRB regional websites. It is accordingly most likely that the RRB NTPC admit cards will be released on December 24.
