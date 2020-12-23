UK MP asks Boris Johnson to clarify stand on farmers' stir

Chandigarh: Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, British Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Wednesday asked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to clarify his stand and to raise the issue with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his visit to India next month.
"Given agreement and protocols for Boris Johnson's January India trip are finalised, he'll soon receive cross-party MPs letter, asking him to clarify his understanding of the Indian farmers' protest and to raise with the Indian PM hopes of a speedy resolution to this huge issue," said the Sikh MP from Slough.
Earlier, Dhesi had asked Johnson in Parliament to comment on the farmers' protests and asked to convey his concerns about the alleged force being used against them and a speedy resolution to the current deadlock to Modi.
The agitated farmers are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by Parliament and have expressed apprehension that they would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate houses.
Modi government has maintained that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers.
Farmer leaders have however rejected the government claim saying their protest is non-political, and is fully out of fear for losing bread and butter.
The farmers had earlier held a series of talks with the government. The talks however ended without any breakthrough.
"The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it's clear that it wants to delay the issue and break morale of protesting farmers", Yudhvir Singh of Bhartiya Kisan Union, said.
"Govt is taking our issues lightly. I am warning them to take cognizance of this matter and find a solution soon", he added.
