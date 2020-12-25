DTE Post HSC Diploma 2020: CAP Round 2 Option Form Filling starts

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) published on its official website posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in Vacant Seat Position for CAP Round II to be conducted for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm/D.HMCT/D.SCT courses on Thursday.
"Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II Started. Cap Round - II Category wise Seat Matrix has been Published", DTE Maharashtra said.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had published Vacancies for Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 on Thursday. Hence students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 25 to 27, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: December 30, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 25 to 27, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: December 30, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 4, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 4, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Post HSC Diploma admission CAP Round 1 allotment on December 18.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma (Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Surface Coating) Final Merit List on December 12. It had earlier published Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I and Provisional Merit List on Dec 07, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Admission in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.