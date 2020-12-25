MAH DTE Post SSC Diploma 2020: CAP Round 2 Option Form Filling starts

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 2: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra published on its official website poly20.dtemaharashtra.org December 24, 2020 the details of Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2 to be conducted for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2020-21.
"Provisional Vacancy for CAP Round II is Published. Option Form filling for CAP Round II is Started..Fill option form for CAP Round II from candidate Login", DTE Maharashtra said.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had published Vacancies for CAP Round 2 on Thursday. Hence students should carefylly study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 24 to 26, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 29, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 1, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 2, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Polytechnic admission CAP Round 1 allotment on December 18.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Final Merit List on December 12. It had earlier published Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I and Provisional Merit List on Dec 07, 2020.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
