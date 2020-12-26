Bangladesh Coronavirus cases cross 0.5mn mark

Dhaka: In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh reported 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities, which increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 507,265 and 7,398, respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
The official data showed that 13,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency quoted the DGHS as saying.
The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 448,803 including 2,113 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.
According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 per cent and the current recovery rate is 88.47 per cent.
Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 79.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.74 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 79,802,494 and 1,749,995, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 18,756,230 and 330,244, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,146,845, while the country's death toll soared to 147,092.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,448,560), Russia (2,963,290), France (2,604,595), the UK (2,227,947), Turkey (2,118,255), Italy (2,028,354), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,632,736), Argentina (1,574,707), Colombia (1,574,554), Mexico (1,362,564), Poland (1,249,079), Iran (1,189,203), Ukraine (1,041,583) and Peru (1,003,982), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 190,488.
The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (121,837), Italy (71,359), the UK (70,302), France (62,548), Iran (54,440), Russia (52,985), Spain (49,824), Argentina (42,422), Colombia (41,690), Peru (37,317), Germany (29,389), Poland (26,992), South Africa (26,276) and Indonesia (20,847).
