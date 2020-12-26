RRB NTPC CEN-01/2019 Admit Card Download - Direct Link

RRB NTPC CEN-01/2019 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released online the admit card / e-call letters for Non-Technical Popular Category CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) - CBT-1 examination. Candidates can visit the regional website of the respective RRB they applied for to download and take print-out the admit cards.
1. Click here to go to the RRB regional website eg: rrbmumbai.gov.in.
2. Click on CEN 01/2019 NTPC Graduate/Undergraduate Categories.
3. Click on the blue color linl marked as "CLICK HERE TO LOGIN TO VIEW & DOWNLOAD YOUR E-CALL LETTER,EXAM CITY AND DATE INTIMATION SLIP, VIEW MOCK LINK AND RAISE ANY QUERY ON HELPDESK".
4. Login using Registration Number, Password and Date of Birth.
5. Click on the given link to download the Admit Card or e-Call letter.
Candidates should note that Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released e-call letters on RRB regional websites. A candidate is required to vist the regional website he/she has applied to for downloading his/her admit card.
The list and website address of RRB regional websites are given below.
The list of RRB regional websites for downloading admit card are:
RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier activated on its official website the link for NTPC Mock Test for the candidates who have registered for this exam.
The Railway Recuitment Board (RRB) had conducted the Isolated and Ministerial Categories Recruitment exam between December 15 to 18, 2020.
The Railways' mega recruitment drive started from December 15 is organised in three phases to fill over 1.4 lakh vacancies.
The first phase of the exams would commence from December 15 to 18 for isolated and ministerial categories, followed by RRB NTPC categories from December 28 till March 2021, and lastly for Level-1 one tentatively from April 2020 till June 2021.
More than 2.44 crore candidates from different parts of India will appear across the country. Of them some 1.25 candidates have registered for RRB NTPC exam.
