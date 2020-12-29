DTE MAH Direct 2nd-yr Diploma 2020 CAP Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering Admission 2020: DTE Maharashtra will publish on its official website dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org today i.e. Tuesday December 29, 2020 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any specific time to publish the Direct second year Polytechnic Admission 2020 CAP Round 2 allotment result. It will however be released any time by today evening.
DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website the details of Vacant Seats and also started Option Form filling for CAP Round 2 to be conducted for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology on December 24.
Display of Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Display of Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round II through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 24 to 27, 2020.
Display of Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 29, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 1, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 2, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round II through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 24 to 27, 2020.
Display of Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 29, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 1, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 2, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic admission CAP Round 1 allotment on December 18.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published on its official website dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org the Final and Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) on December 12 and 07, 2020 respectively.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma admissions are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and Post SSC Diploma courses of other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.