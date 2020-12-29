DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2020 CAP Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Allotment 2020: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website poly20.dtemaharashtra.org today i.e. Tuesday December 29, 2020 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any specific time to publish the Polytechnic Admission 2020 CAP Round 2 allotment result. It will however be released any time by today evening.
DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website the details of Vacant Seats and also started Option Form filling for CAP Round 2 to be conducted for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology on December 24.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 24 to 27, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 29, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 1, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 30, 2020 to January 2, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Polytechnic admission CAP Round 1 allotment on December 18.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Final Merit List on December 12. It had earlier published Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) and cut off list for CAP Round I and Provisional Merit List on Dec 07, 2020.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
