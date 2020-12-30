DTE MAH Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday December 30, 2020 CAP Round 2 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm/D.HMCT/D.SCT courses for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm and other courses CAP Round 2 result. However since, the result will be published any time by today evening.
DTE Maharashtra had published Vacancies for Post HSC Diploma Admission CAP Round 2 on December 24. Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II was started on December 25.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 25 to 27, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: December 30, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 25 to 27, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: December 30, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 4, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
Cut-Off dates for all types of admission for the academic year 2020-21: January 8, 2021.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 4, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
Cut-Off dates for all types of admission for the academic year 2020-21: January 8, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Post HSC Diploma admission CAP Round 1 allotment on December 18.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma (Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Surface Coating) Final Merit List on December 12. It had earlier published Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I and Provisional Merit List on Dec 07, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Admission in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.