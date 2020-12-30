logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

DTE MAH Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra had published Vacancies for Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Admission 2020 on Dec 24

Wednesday December 30, 2020 9:22 AM, ummid.com News Network

DTE Post HSC CAP Round 2 Allotment 2020

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday December 30, 2020 CAP Round 2 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm/D.HMCT/D.SCT courses for the year 2020-21.

Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Result 2020 - Steps to check

  1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
  2. Click on "Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II" on the Home Page.
  3. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DEN20 and Date of Birth to login.
  4. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm and other courses CAP Round 2 result. However since, the result will be published any time by today evening.

DTE Maharashtra had published Vacancies for Post HSC Diploma Admission CAP Round 2 on December 24. Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II was started on December 25.

CAP Round 2 Allotment Schedule 2020 Post HSC Diploma

Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: December 18, 2020

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 25 to 27, 2020.

Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: December 30, 2020.

Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 31, 2020 to January 4, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.

Cut-Off dates for all types of admission for the academic year 2020-21: January 8, 2021.

DTE Maharashtra had published the Post HSC Diploma admission CAP Round 1 allotment on December 18.

DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma (Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Surface Coating) Final Merit List on December 12. It had earlier published Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I and Provisional Merit List on Dec 07, 2020.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Admission in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo