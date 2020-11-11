KEA NEET UG Counselling 2020: Registration date extended till Nov 12

KEA Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended till November 12, 2020 the last date of online registration for Combined Centralised Counselling for Admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses for the year 2020-21 in the state of Karnataka.
The last date of Online Registration was earlier fixed as November 10 and last date to pay registration fee for KEA NEET UG MBBS / BDS Counselling was November 10 up to 05:30 pm. Both the time limits are however extended - for registration till 02:00 pm and for fee payment till 05:30 pm on Nove 12.
KCET 2020 registered candidates are required to enter their UG NEET Roll Number. "No change in Verification slip is required for CET 2020 registered candidate", KEA UG NEET notification said.
"Candidates who have already registered with KEA for CET 2020 and verified their documents should compulsorily register for UG NEET 2020 by entering / citing their CET 2020 admission ticket number", KEA notification said.
"Candidates who have completed or completing their document verification as per their CET 2020 rank, need not upload documents once again for Medical / Dental / AYUSH courses", it added.
The KEA Medical Counselling notification further said:
"However if any such candidate is eligible to claik linguistic Minority or Religious Minority of NRI swats or candidates eligible to claim category-2 to category-8 in ST John Medical College Bangalore then they have to upload relevant certificate / document on the day of their turn as per the NEET document verification schedule."
The KEA will publish on its officia website the NEET UG Document Verification Schedule, merit list and seat allotment release date soon. The KEA has however published detailed instructions for uploading documents. The document upload instruction can be accessed on the official website before registration.
Meanwhile, the KEA has advised students participating in Karnataka Medical, Dental and AYUSH counselling to download and read carefully Information Brochure published on the website.
Also Read
