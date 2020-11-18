KEA UG NEET 2020 List of Registered Candidates Released

KEA NEET UG 2020 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has on Wednesday released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the lists of candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2020 counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical, dental and AYUSH courses.
KEA released today 05 different lists having the names of newly registered but not uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020, newly registered candidates, candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020, candidates, not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020, and UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates).
Provisional List of Karnataka candidates Newly Registered
Provisional List of candidates Newly Registered but Not Uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020
Provisional List of candidates registered for UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates)
Provisional List of Karnataka UGNEET - 2020 candidates - not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020
Provisional List of Karnataka UGET-2020 candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020
All the five lists released today are provisional and subject to modification. They are PDF and can be downloaded directly using the above given direct links.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on Tuesday published detailed Instructions and Guidelines regarding Option Entry as online registration for admission in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses through NEET UG 2020 counselling came to end.
After online registration and document verification, candidates are now waiting for Option Entry date and schedule. The KEA however has so far not started UGNEET 2020 Option Entry for round 1.
In the notification dated Nov 17, the KEA said Option Enrty will start only after Seat Matrix is notified by the government. The KEA notification says: "Entry of options by the candidates will begin only after Seat Matrix notified by the Government."
