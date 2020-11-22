Sana Khan confirms her marriage with Mufti Anas

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan who quit show biz recently confirmed her marriage with Mufti Anas.
Photos and videos of Sana Khan's marriage with Mufti Anas - a religious scholar based in Surat, Gujarat, was taking rounds in the media since yesterday.
On Sunday, Sana Khan confirmed her marriage with Mufti Anas through a post on Instagram which is also accompanied by a new photo and a verse from Holy Quran.
"Loved each other for the sake of Allah..
Married each other for the sake of Allah", Sana wrote on Instagram.
"May Allah keep us united in this Duniya..
And reunite us in jannah", she added.
She ended her post quoting an Ayah from Surah Ar Rahman of Holy Quran and its English translation:
"Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan .. Which of the favours of your Lord will you deny", she wrote.
Sana, had announced quitting showbiz in October.
Earlier on Saturday several videos and pictures of Sana Khan's marriage went viral on the internet. In the viral images, Sana and her groom can be seen walking down the stairs together. They hold each other's hands and, at the end of the clip, the two sit down with family members and cut a chocolate cake together.
One can spot the words "Nikah Mubarak" written on the cake.
The video of the Nikah Ceremony performed in a mosque by Maulana Ahmed Laat, a renowned Cleric based in Gujarat, is also widely shared on the internet.
