Mumbai: Sana Khan, Jai Ho actress and Bigg Boss alumnus, Friday cited life after death and fear of Allah whil announcing she is no more associated with the Bollywood - Indian film industry, and showbiz.
In a long note on Instagram in Urdu, Hindi and Englishi whic started with Bismillah ir Rahman Raheem - In the name of Allah, the most gracious, most merciful, Sana Khan also asked her fans not to invite or discuss for anything that is associated with the film industry.
"Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth", she ended her note.
Sana Khan quit the Bollywood more than a year after Dangal girl Zaira Wasim said good bye to the film industry citing similar reasons.
• Zaira Wasim Quits Bollywood: Read Full Text Of Her FB Post
• Zakir Naik joins Twitter debate raked after Zaira Wasim's quote from Quran
• Manipulating TRP: Mumbai police arrest 02, Republic TV owner could be next
Sana Khan, 33, is known for appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss 6. She has also worked in several movies and TV series.
In her post with a number of photos in which she has donned Hijab, Sana Khan said that the entertainment industry has given her "all kinds of fame, honour and wealth" but she has realised that she should not make "wealth and fame" her only goal.
She added that from now on, she will "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."
Sana Khan began her post with these words:
"Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, I have been possessed of the realisation that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?
"Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?
"When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death. And it will be better if the slaves lives according to the command of his Creator and does not make wealth and fame his only goal," she added.
"Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, I have been possessed of the realisation that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?
"Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?
"When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death. And it will be better if the slaves lives according to the command of his Creator and does not make wealth and fame his only goal," she added.
Sana Khan, in her post, wrote:
"Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth."
"Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Manipulating TRP: Mumbai police arrest 02, Republic TV owner could be next
Demonizing Muslims by TV Channels: SC pulls up Modi Govt for evasive affidavit
'Games Politicians Play': Reactions on 80K fake accounts created to politicise SSR death
11 Muslims in JD-U list of 115 for 2020 Bihar Polls
Javed, Nihaluddin, Kamran in RJD 1st list for 2020 Bihar Elections