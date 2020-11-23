Gujarat NEET 2020 Mock Allotment published, Choice Filling from today

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has published on its official website medadmgujarat.org Mock Seat Allotment result of students who have registered for MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS Counselling 2020.
The NEET UG Mock Seat allotment, along with Seat Matrix, was released on Sunday. The ACPUGMEC simultaenously published the first round counselling schedule on its website.
As per the schedule released by ACPUGMEC, candidates can start Choice Filling from today i.e. Monday Nov 23. The choices filled by the candidates will be displayed on Nov 25, the ACPUGMEC said.
Detailed Guidelines for Choice Filling can be accesed on the website.
Candidates should be careful while making choices because online allotment of seats is done on the basis of merit cum choice in institutes permitted by the concerned council.
Choice can be decided by candidate on the basis of course of choice , institute/place of choice, Government or Self-financedInstitute and Tuition Fees.
"Candidates are instructed to fill all theavailablechoices irrespective of institute’s status (permitted /recognized)so that during the process of allotmentif any institute getpermission you can get admissionin that seat", Gujarat Medical Admission guidelines says.
In the choice filling of Second and subsequent round, Allotment of seats will be carried out as per the Closure of first round, irrespective of choices filled in by candidate of first round
If candidate is failed to confirm the admission on allotted seat due to any reason, such candidate shall not be allotted same type of seats in the same institute in the successive rounds of counselling.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2020-21.
