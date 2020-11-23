KEA UG NEET Mock Allotment 2020 Today, Check

KEA NEET UG 2020 Mock Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA NEET UG 2020 Mock Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses at 11:00 am.
Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority - KEA has given 11:00 am time today to relase the MBBS Mock Allotment result. A delay is however possible because it had extended the last date of option entry upto Nov 22 till 04:00 pm.
Candidates should note that the mock seat allotment is only to help the candidates familiarize and show them the allotted course and college.
It should be in no way presumed that the same seat or college will be allotted to them in the actual allotment.
As per the KEA Guidelines for Karnataka Medical Admission Counselling and Mock Allotment, candidates are required to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA official website. If they wish, they are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses / colleges before the due date.
"Provision to change option entry by eligible candidates (add / alter / rearrange / delete the options) should be done from Nov 23, when the Mock Allotment will be released, till 11:00 am Nov 24", the KEA NEET UG 2020 Counselling schedule says.
"The candidates must enter their final options before the last date prescribed. Candidates will not be able to change their options after the last date and time fixed to do so", KEA said.
Candidates should note that Round 1 Seat Allotment result will be published tomorrow i.e. Tuesday Nov 24, 2020.
"First round of seat allotment result will be on Nov 24 after 08:00 pm", KEA said.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be allowed to exercise choices between Nov 25 to 27 up to 01:00 pm. On the other hand, date for payment of fee (by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates) and downloading of admission order, and deposition of original documents is fixed as Nov 25 to 28.
KEA had started Option Entry for medical admission on Nov 21. Before that it had released Seat Matrix.
KEA had also released 05 different lists having the names of newly registered but not uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020, newly registered candidates, candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020, candidates, not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020, and UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates).
