AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for Round 1 starts

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 1: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from today i.e. Thursday November 26, 2020 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH).
Candidates seeking admission in First Year AYUSH Courses that include BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other, should note that the last date to register online for Round 1 is December 01 up to 05:00 pm.
Candidates should note that last date for Choice Filling/Locking is December 02 up to 05:00 pm server time.
According to the schedule announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), processing od 1st Round seat allotments will be done on December 3. Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2020 counselling Round 1 will be released on December 04, 2020.
Students will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from December 05 to 12.
Registration for round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling will start on Dec 22, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
Online Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). It had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first and second round should note that Online Registration for MOP up (3rd) Round will start on January 13, 2021. The result of Mop Up Round will be declared on January 20, 2021.
