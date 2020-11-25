Ahmed Patel succumbs to Coronavirus

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader, closest aide of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and the party treasurer Ahmed Patel died in a Gurgaon hospital Wednesday morning. He was 71.
Ahmed Patel was admitted at Medanta Hospital following Covid-19 infection. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last Sunday.
In a tweet at around 4 am today, his son Faisal Patel, said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am.
"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un", Faisal started his tweet with this verse of Holy Quran, Muslims recite after demise of fellow community members, as per the tradition of the Prophet (peace be upon him).
The verse is translated as "Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him do we return."
"With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM", Faisal wrote.
"After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his condolence message called Ahmed Patel "Pillar of the Congress Party" and "a tremendous asset".
"It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset", Rahul wrote on Twitter this morning.
"We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family", he added.
In her condolence message, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi called Patel "a wise and experienced colleague".
"Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end", Priyanka wrote on Twitter.
"His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace", she added.
Patel was admitted in Gurugram's Medanta hospital after his condition deterioted following Covid-19 infection in October.
In a tweet on Sunday, his son Faisal Patel said his father had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago and "has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, for further treatment" (sic.).
