MAH LLB CET 2020 Result declared; Surbhi, Smruti toppers

MAH LLB CET 2020 Result: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared on its official website www.mahacet.org the result of the candidates who had appeared for Maharashtra LLB CET (MAH CET 5 year LLB) 2020 held on Oct 11.
According to Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, Surbhi Pareek and Smruti Gopal Bhutada both got the Equated Score of 131 to secure the top rank in the MAH LLB CET Merit List.
Khushi Khemka and Dhaval Hemesh Sheth scored equated total of 130 and jointly shared the 2nd rank.
On the other hand, a total of 5 candidates scored equated total of 127 and came 3rd.
1. Click here to go to official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link in blue marked as "Click Here for Result of MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. (Integrated) CET 2020".
3. MAH LLB CET 2020 result in PDF will open. Check your mertit rank and cet score.
1. Click here to go to official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link in blue marked as "Click Here for Result of MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. (Integrated) CET 2020".
3. MAH LLB CET 2020 result in PDF will open. Check your mertit rank and cet score.
Maharashtra CET Cell declared the LLB CET 2020 result in a 234-page PDF file. The list contains the names of 16,349 candidates who had appeared for LLB CET conducted on October 11, 2020.
LLB CET 2020 was originally planned to be held in March, 2020. It was however rescheduled and the new date was fixed as October 11.
The exam is held every year in the month of March and April. This year it was delayed because of Coronavirus.
MAH LLB CET was conducted on-line mode i.e. using computer. The test held in English and Marath two languages. The test patter was objective type.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.