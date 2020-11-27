MAH MCA CET 2020 Result Out, Nivedita Jain topper

MHA MCA CET 2020 Result: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared on its official website www.mahacet.org the results of the candidates who had appeared for Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 held on Oct 28.
According to Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, Nivedita Jain got the Equated Score of 154 and a Percentile of 99.99, to secure the top rank in the MCA CET Merit List.
Lakshay came 2nd with Equated Score of 141 and Percentile of 99.99. On the other hand Nitish Verma, Raushan Kumar and Sohaam Seal jointly shared the 3rd rank with Equated Score of 140.5 and Percentile of 99.97.
Maharashtra CET Cell declared the MCA CET 2020 result in a 248-page PDF file. The list contains the names of 15,366 candidates who had appeared for MCA CET conducted on October 28, 2020.
1. Click here to go to official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link in blue marked as "Click here for MAH MCA CET 2020 Result".
3. MCA CET 2020 result in PDF will open. Check your mertit rank and cet score.
MCA CET 2020 was originally planned to be held on March 28, 2020. It was however rescheduled and the new date was fixed as October 28.
The exam is held every year in the month of March and April. This year it was delayed because of Coronavirus.
MAH MCA CET 2020 is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
