MCC NEET 2020 Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to publish on its official website mcc.nic.in the Seat Allotment Result 2020 of MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 2 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Friday November 27.
"The Result for Round - 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2020 will be published today i.e. Friday November 27", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'Provisional Result For Round 2 UG 2020' in the Download section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and download Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter in PDF.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 2nd Round of MCC NEET MBBS / BDS Undergraduate Counselling should report between November 28 to December 08, 2020.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had released on November 6 NEET UG Round 1 allotment result. The first round allotment was originally scheduled to be declared on Nov 5. It was however delayed by a day and released on Nov 6.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Wednesday October 28, 2020 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was November 2. The Choice Filling and Locking facility was however extended till 08:00 AM of November 4.
Online Registration start date: October 27.
Last date to apply: November 02 up to 05:00 pm.
Choice Filling/Locking: October 28 to Nov 04 (revised)
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 18.
MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 27.
Students allotted seats in round 2 should confirm their admission: from 28th November to 8th December, 2020.
Registration for Mop up round: from 10th December to 14thDecember, 2020
