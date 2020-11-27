UGMAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2020 - Direct Link to Check

BCECE UGMAC 2020 Seat Allotment: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish today i.e. Friday November 27, 2020 UGMAC Round 1 Seat Allotment result on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in.
The list released today will contain names and details of the Govt and Private Medical, Dental and Veterinaty Colleges of Bihar allotted to the students who have registered for Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2020) conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on Provisional Seat Allotment Result (Round 1).
3. Enter UGMAC ID and Date of Birth if asked.
4.
The allotment list will be opened in PDF.
Candidates who have registered for Bihar NEET UG 2020 Counselling should note that BCECE has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on November 17, 2020 released online the Merit List and Rank Card of the students registered for Round 1 Counselling of NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2020) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH in 2020-21.
UGMAC 2020 Merit List and Rank Crad are now live on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and can be accessed using UGMAC ID and Date of Birth.
Candidates allotted seat in the list released today should note that downloading of Allotment Order, Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation should be done between 27.11.2020 to 01.12.2020.
1. Seat Matrix and Business rule posting on website: 17.11.2020.
2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 19.11.2020
Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking : 24.11.2020
4. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 27.11.2020
5. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round): 27.11.2020 to 01.12.2020
6. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 28.11.2020 & 01.12.2020
7. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 04.12.2020
8. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : 04.12.2020 to 07.12.2020
9. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 05.12.2020 to 07.12.2020
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. Apart from Bihar NEET Medical Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
