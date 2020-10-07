Over 4K new cases Wednesday take Iran's Covid tally to 483,844

Tehran: Iran on Wednesday reported 4,019 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 483,844.
The pandemic has so far taken 27,658 lives in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.
A total of 397,109 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,274 remain in intensive care units, according to media reports.
• 'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
• History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate
• Oracle launches Cloud platform to manage entire software stack
The spokeswoman added that 4,207,631 laboratory tests for the virus have so far been carried out in Iran.
Currently, the risk of infection is high in 26 out of 31 Iranian provinces, added the spokeswoman.
Iran announced its first case of Covid-19 on February 19.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.7 million. On the other hand, the deaths have increased to more than 1,048,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 35,733,340 and the fatalities rose to 1,048,742, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,500,964 and 210,886, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,685,082, while the country's death toll soared to 103,569.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,969,141), Russia (1,231,277), Colombia (869,808), Peru (829,999), Spain (825,410), Argentina (824,468), Mexico (794,608), South Africa (683,242), France (675,736), the UK (532,779), Iran (479,825), Chile (473,306), Iraq (387,121), Bangladesh (371,631), and Saudi Arabia (337,243), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 147,494.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (82,348), the UK (42,535), Italy (36,030), Peru (32,834), Spain (32,486), France (32,383), Iran (27,658), Colombia (27,017), Argentina (21,827), Russia (21,559), South Africa (17,103), Chile (13,070), Ecuador (11,702), Indonesia (11,374) and Belgium (10,092).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam