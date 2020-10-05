logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Science & Technology

AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge

The AMU students' study gave details about how an improvement in the air quality benefited the health of people

Monday October 5, 2020 7:06 PM, ummid.com News Network

AMU Team

Aligarh: The AMU students led by Ayesha Samdani won 'The Judges Choice Award' in the International NASA Space App Challenge-2020 for presenting a solution in response to the NASA's Challenge 'A One Health Approach'.

In their presentation of ALTAIR, the team of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students led by a MBBS first-year student, said an unintended but welcome consequence of the lockdown to contain the coronavirus is improved air quality.

Ayesha and team members, Mohd Zakir Husain (MBBS), Aman Ahmad Khan (MBBS), Faisal Jamil (BTech) and Abdullah Samdani (BA LLB) gave an analysis on air quality of the pre and post lockdown periods in the Indo Gangetic region of Northern India.

The AMU students' study gave details about how an improvement in the air quality benefited the health of people.

Also Read

'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing

Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia

JEE Advanced 2020: Pune's Chirag Falor is AIR 1, Kanishka female topper

For the presentation, the ALTAIR members also coded an Air Quality Index (AQI) Calculator to measure AQI of a certain region, which is helpful in giving health and cautionary statements and providing guidance to common people on pollution related health issues.

Congratulating the students on the achievement, Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui, Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of the university and Prof Shakeel Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law said that the work of these AMU students is formative as it provides a clear comparison of average concentration levels during the months before the lockdown and the time period during the lockdown restrictions, showing a reduction in SO2 level.

The event was judged by ISRO and NASA scientists including Tazeen Siddiqui of NASA.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Reactions on Macron's speech

'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing

Logo