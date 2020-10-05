AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge

Aligarh: The AMU students led by Ayesha Samdani won 'The Judges Choice Award' in the International NASA Space App Challenge-2020 for presenting a solution in response to the NASA's Challenge 'A One Health Approach'.
In their presentation of ALTAIR, the team of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students led by a MBBS first-year student, said an unintended but welcome consequence of the lockdown to contain the coronavirus is improved air quality.
Ayesha and team members, Mohd Zakir Husain (MBBS), Aman Ahmad Khan (MBBS), Faisal Jamil (BTech) and Abdullah Samdani (BA LLB) gave an analysis on air quality of the pre and post lockdown periods in the Indo Gangetic region of Northern India.
The AMU students' study gave details about how an improvement in the air quality benefited the health of people.
For the presentation, the ALTAIR members also coded an Air Quality Index (AQI) Calculator to measure AQI of a certain region, which is helpful in giving health and cautionary statements and providing guidance to common people on pollution related health issues.
Congratulating the students on the achievement, Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui, Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of the university and Prof Shakeel Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law said that the work of these AMU students is formative as it provides a clear comparison of average concentration levels during the months before the lockdown and the time period during the lockdown restrictions, showing a reduction in SO2 level.
The event was judged by ISRO and NASA scientists including Tazeen Siddiqui of NASA.
