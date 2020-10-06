'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech

[French President Emmanuel Macron with President of Slovenia Borut Pahor in a file photo. (Photo: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron)]
Dubai/Cairo: Four days after French President Emmanuel Macron delivered his infamous speech, which is now being called as "Islam bashing to divert attention from his government's failure, condemnation still continues.
Muslim scholars and leaders also asked Macron not to worry about Islam. They reminded him the future is for Islam, and it is actually "hypocrites" like him who are in crisis.
"Do not worry about our religion, as it never relied on the support of authority or raised a sword in the face of those who opposed it to impose its banner/self", Ali al-Qaradaghi, Secretary General of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS), said in a statement posted on Facebook and conveyed to Macron.
• AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• JEE Advanced 2020: Pune's Chirag Falor is AIR 1, Kanishka female topper
"The future is for the religion of Islam and we are in fear for the future of societies that make other people's religions and sanctities legitimate targets", Al-Qaradaghi said.
"We are in fear of societies of authorities addicted of making/creating enemies for itself," the Muslim scholar added.
"We pity a ruler who is still living in crisis and the specter of religious wars of the Middle Ages," Al-Qaradaghi said, adding, "If there is a real crisis, it is due to the double standards of some western politicians."
Al-Qaradaghi was resonding to Macron's speech delivered Friday wherein he unashamedly dragged Islam saying "the religion is in crisis all over the world".
Macron said a minority of France's estimated six million Muslims were in danger of forming a "counter-society", the BBC reported on Friday.
Speaking outside Paris, Macron said, "Radical Islam" was a danger to France because it held its own laws above all others and "often results in the creation of a counter-society".
"Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country", he said, inviting backlash from Muslims.
Slamming Macron, the Islamic Research Academy at Al-Azhar, Egypt’s top religious authority, described his speech an “explicit call for racism and hate.”
In a statement on Saturday, Al-Azhar’s Islamic Research Academy, which works to reform Islamic culture and safeguard it from political and ideological intolerance, said that Macron has directed “false accusations that have nothing to do with the true context of religion.”
It said that Islam calls for “tolerance and peace” among people, including those who do not believe in it.
The academy said it completely rejects Macron’s remarks, which it said “destroy all joint efforts by religious figures to eliminate racism and bullying against religions.”
The academy also said that some people insist on making false accusations against Islam, including those of separatism and isolationism, and are confused by the fact that some people exploit some religious texts to fulfil malicious goals.
The religious body called for abandoning attacks against religions, as this obstructs constructive dialogue and backs hate speech. It also said that such “attacks” can hinder attempts to establish co-existence among people in a society.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam