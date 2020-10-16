Covid Impact: 4 more educational institutions in Islamabad sealed

Islamabad: Four more educational institutes in Islamabad were sealed after coronavirus cases were reported among staff and students, it was reported on Friday.
With the new figure, tally of the sealed schools and colleges in the Pakistani capital has now reached 31, Dawn news quoted officials as saying, who added that at least 73 cases were reported from these institutes.
Meanwhile, 155 confirmed cases were reported in the capital on Thursday.
The daily count of the confirmed cases crossed the figure of 150 after July 2 when 170 cases were reported.
• Night curfew in Paris, eight other cities of France to stem coronavirus
• Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
• Hagia Sophia: A faltering Erdogan falls back on Islamism for brownie points
Since then, the per day count had remained under 117.
As of Friday, Pakistan's overall caseload has increased to 322,122, while the death toll stood at 6,621.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 38.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,097,180, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 38,833,032 and the fatalities increased to 1,097,189, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,977,097 and 217,754, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,307,097, while the country's death toll soared to 111,266.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Abdullah, Mehbooba, others vow for restoration of pre-Aug 2019 situation in Kashmir
Hindu Communalism, Muslim Minorities and Indian Constitution
Also Read
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
'A Businessman Extraordinary': Bajaj hailed for blacklisting 'toxic' news channels
SRK's Red Chillies, other Bollywood production houses file plea against Republic TV, Times Now