SC asks Republic TV to move Bombay HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Thursday, asked the Republic TV to move Bombay High Court.
A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee was hearing a plea by Republic TV seeking a CBI probe into the alleged Television Rating Point (TRP) scam.
The top court observed that like any ordinary citizen facing investigation under CrPC, petitioners must also go to the High Court first.
"Your office is in Worli. And, the Flora Fountain is not too far from Worli", Justice Chandrachud told senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Republic TV, in a lighter vein.
The top court held a very short hearing on the Republic's TV plea. Salve agreed to withdraw the petition with the liberty to approach the High Court.
"We must have faith in the High Court", the top court told Salve.
The Mumbai Police has opposed the Republic TV demand for a CBI probe, saying the channel can't decide which agency should probe the matter. The affidavit filed by the Mumbai Police said the investigation into a crime can't be a matter of free speech and alleged that Arnab Goswami is threatening and intimidating witnesses.
The Republic TV plea in the apex court had challenged the October 8 summons, issued to the CFO of Republic Media Network, in connection with the investigation in an FIR.
Earlier, the CFO citing the plea in the top court had requested the Mumbai Police to pause its probe in the role of the network and its employee, as a request has been made before the court for an early hearing into the matter.
The police have named Republic TV, India Today TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema among the accused after its discreet investigation in the past few days.
