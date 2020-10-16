Court admits plea seeking removal of Mathura Jama Masjid

Mathura (UP): A local court here on Friday admitted a plea that seeks to remove Mathura Jama Masjid standing adjacent to the land claimed to be Krishna Janmabhoomi.
The court of district judge Sadhna Rani Thakur has fixed November 18 as the next date of hearing in the case.
Earlier in October, a civil court in Mathura had dismissed a plea seeking order to remove the Shahi Idgah Mosque.
The petitioner had alleged that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi.
Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of mythological Hindu Lord Krishna.
The mosque in question was built in the 17th century. According to petitioners, it was built at the birthplace of Hindu Lord Krishna, within the 13-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.
Since the November 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the clamour has been growing to remove mosques that are adjacent to prominent temples in the country like the Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura and the Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya be given for construction of a temple, while Muslims would get an alternate plot elsewhere in the Uttar Pradesh town.
