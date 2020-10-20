KCET 2020 Cut off analyser 2019 released

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 Cut Off Analyser 2019 (UGCET 2020 cut off analyser 2019) to help students seeking admission in first year.
KEA had earlier re-opned the link to upload documents saying it was giving the last chance to students to upload their documents. The last date to upload documents was October 18.
After the deadline date for uploading document is over, the KEA on October 19, published the KCET Cut off analyser.
KCET 2020 Cut off Analyser 2019 - Direct link
The cut off analyser will help students find the admission cut off of different courses run by various colleges and institutions. The system help students in analysing the possible admission cut off in the new academic year.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on October 3 released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Architecture and other professional courses.
Candidates who have registered for the first year admission through Karnataka CET can check seat matrix published on the KEA website to analyse status of available seats in various colleges of the state.
