Some of the Best Feature Rich Affordable Phones that You can Buy Right Now

The Indian smartphone market is currently in the midst of an interesting transitional period. Brands that had only catered to the premium segment for the past few years are now willing to come down the proverbial segment ladder, with the likes of OnePlus and Apple offering affordable phones in 2020.
At the same time, we already have smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung that have established their dominance in the budget, mid-range, and mid-premium segments. With Xiaomi and Realme set to launch affordable 5G smartphones in the next couple of months, things are getting interesting in the battle for market dominance.
When Xiaomi entered the Indian market in 2014, no one expected the Chinese smartphone giant to become the powerhouse it is today. Xiaomi held on to the top spot during the second quarter of 2020, once again beating the likes of Samsung and OPPO to capture a larger market share.
Because of the fact that Chinese OEMs are now offering affordable feature-rich smartphone models to the consumers, even other brands are now flexing their muscles and putting their R & D departments to the grind. Due to these reasons, consumers can now purchase feature-rich smartphone models at attractive price points.
If you are thinking about purchasing a new smartphone, here are some of the best options currently available that will not make a hole in your wallet.
While the budget segment has been largely dominated by Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme in recent years, Motorola recently entered the segment with the Motorola E-series. The newest addition to the E-series is the Moto E7 Plus, which flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, and packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which ensure that the phone runs smoothly without any hiccups.
Touted as one of the best phones under 10000 INR, this 4GB RAM phone houses a 48MP rear camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Moto E7 Plus also houses a powerful 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and comes with fast-charging support, while running on Android v.10.0, thus assuring you of superior performance.
Within just two years of entering the Indian smartphone market, Realme has become one of the most popular brands in the country. The Realme Narzo 10A is yet another fantastic device in its price range and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, making it one of the best gaming phones in the budget segment. This smartphone also packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and has been elegantly designed, with a massive Realme logo embellished across the back of the model.
Yet another model from Realme that makes the cut is the Realme C3, which comes in two colours: Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. Realme C3 also houses a mammoth 5,000mAh battery, which ensures that you can play games, or use your smartphone for longer periods without worrying about the battery draining.
This device powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and comes with 3GB RAM, and either 32GB ROM or 64GB ROM. On the camera front, Realme C3 houses a dual-rear camera array with a 12MP primary camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, which allows you to take excellent quality photos.
The original “king of budget smartphones”, Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime is an impressive device that is priced less than Rs. 10,000. This 4GB RAM phone also packs a quad-rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, and flaunts an 8MP selfie camera to boot.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and flaunts a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display, and houses a powerful 5,020mAh battery under the hood, which ensures long runtime of the smartphone.
Similar to Xiaomi and Realme, Vivo also offers excellent, feature-rich devices in the budget segment, with the Vivo U10 being a prime example. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and housing the Adreno 610 GPU, Vivo U10 offers an excellent gaming experience, which is only enhanced thanks to its 6.35-inch IPS LCD panel.
The smartphone also flaunts a triple-rear camera array with a 13MP primary sensor, while it packs 3GB RAM, and also houses a mammoth 5,000mAh battery under the hood, thus offering unparalleled experience in the budget segment.
