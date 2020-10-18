Yerevan: Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasfire” minutes after the agreement came into force on Sunday.
Shusan Stepanyan, a spokeswoman for Armenia’s defence ministry, said on Twitter that Azerbaijan fired artillery shells and rockets in the early hours of Sunday.
There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan had earlier agreed on a new "humanitarian ceasefire" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region starting midnight (2000 GMT), the two countries' foreign ministries announced on Saturday evening via identical statements.
Russia and France both said they intervened in an attempt to mediate an end to the latest escalation in violence over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The latest truce was announced a day after Azerbaijan had accused Armenia of targetting civilians.
It is the second ceasefire both sides have agreed on in weeks. The first came on October 10, following lengthy negotiations in Moscow on October 9, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there still have been sporadic minor clashes.
