Assam-Mizoram row: Home Secretaries agree to maintain status quo

Silchar (Assam)/Aizawl: The Home Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday agreed to maintain the status quo for resolving their fortnight-long border trouble and hold regular talks to prevent any further untoward incidents and sort out any irritants, officials said.
The meeting, held at an army camp close to Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district along the inter-state boundary, was also attended by other senior officials from both states.
After the meeting, officials said that Assam Home Secretary Gyanendra Dev Tripathi asked his Mizoram counterpart Lalbiaksangi to withdraw her state police from Assam's territory, as their presence has caused a fear psychosis in the minds of truckers and their helpers.
Lalbiaksangi said that she would place the request before higher authorities, while urging him to first ensure movement of trucks laden with essential commodities stranded in Cachar district as soon as possible.
Tripathi assured that the Assam government and the district administration are persuading the owners and truckers to start movement of trucks carrying essential goods so that people on other side of the border do not face hardship.
Briefing the media after the meeting, the Mizoram Home Secretary said that her government would ensure security to the truckers coming from Assam side and had requested the Assam government to start their movement as soon as possible.
It also decided that both the states would provide security to the people living on both sides of the border.
Tripathi also asked Lalbiaksangi to bring to book the miscreants who burnt down huts and shops of around 20 people in Lailapur, and ensure that there is no encroachment in reserved forest areas.
The situation on the Assam-Mizoram border took an ugly turn since earlier this month with around 20 shops and houses burnt and over 50 people injured in the attacks and counter attacks by the people living along the borders on Saturday. Over 300 Mizoram-bound goods laden vehicles, mostly trucks, had stopped in Cachar as the drivers and owners refused to enter the state without adequate security.
