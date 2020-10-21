DTE Post SSC Diploma 2020: Last date extended till Oct 27

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended the last date to apply for admission to Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, Polytechnic Courses for the acedmic year 2020-21 till October 27.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25, 2020. It was however extended for several times in the past one and month.
As per the latest update, the last date of Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020 has now been extended till October 27.
The DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List.
As per the new schedule, display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on October 30, 2020.
Onliine Registration: August 10 to October 27 (As per the revised schedule)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 30
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: October 31 to November 02, 2020 upto 05:00 pm
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: November 04, 2020
DTE Maharashtra had started student registration from August 10. DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round Admission 2019-20 and 2018-19, along with the round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
