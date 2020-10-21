Henceforth, CBI will need Maharashtra govt's nod before probing cases

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decreed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be required to take the state's permission before probing cases here.
The order, through Home Department Under Secretary Kailas Gaikwad, has been issued under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.
Vide the order, the state government has withdrawn the "general consent" given to the CBI since February 1989, and now the agency will need to approach the government for permission before initiating any investigations on a case by case basis.
The developments came a day after the CBI lodged a FIR in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam case following a recommendation by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a complaint was registered by an advertising agency at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station.
However, official sources say the latest order would not affect any of the ongoing investigations like the death case probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, or the fresh TRP case lodged by Lucknow Police and other ongoing matters.
Earlier in October, the Mumbai Police had said it had busted a massive racket of alleged fraudulent manipulations of TRPs involving at least 3 private television channels -- Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.
Previously, certain other states ruled by Opposition parties like West Bengal and Rajasthan have yanked off the "general consent" to the CBI, which works under the Central government.
