Kerala reports over 8.3K new Covid cases Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another day of high numbers of daily coronavirus cases, Kerala on Wednesday reported 8,369 more infections as its test positivity rate continued to hover above 13 per cent.
"The day saw 6,839 recoveries while active cases climbed up to 93,425. As many as 2,67,082 patients have been cured so far. With 26 more Covid fatalities, the state's death toll now is 1,232," Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a statement here.
As many as 62,030 samples was tested in the past 24 hours.
Across the state, 2,80,232 people are under observation at various places, including 23,016 in hospitals. Corona hotspots in Kerala total 617.
• Japan explores Vietnam, Indonesia as new Indo-Pacific partners
• Indian, Chinese militaries to hold 8th round of talks to end border dispute
• "In case of war, India ...": Chinese media rhetoric in full throllte
India's tally on Wednesday stood at 76,51,107 with a fresh spike of 54,044 coronavirus infections and 717 deaths in 24 hours.
Out of these, 7,40,090 are currently active, 67,95,103 have been discharged, while 1,15,914 lost the battle against the pandemic.
The country saw 7,254 more than Tuesday's fresh infections, after witnessing slight decline in new cases.
While the recovery rate stands at 88.81 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,09,516 cases, including 42,453 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,83,608 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,72,00,379.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Ten takeaways from 64-page lawsuit filed against Google in US
Also Read
US files anti-trust lawsuit against Google over online search dominance
Islam not confined to ritualistic prayers: Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in his new book
Some of the Best Feature Rich Affordable Phones that You can Buy Right Now
NASA contract to install 4G network on Moon goes to Nokia