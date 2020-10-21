MAH MCA CET 2020 Hall Ticket released - Direct link to download

Mumbai: The Maharashtra CET Cell has published the Hall Ticket, also knwon as Admit Card, of the students who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2020 on its official website mahacet.org.
MAH MCA CET 2020 will be held in Online Mode on October 28.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "MAH-MCA-CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket".
3. Login using Registration No and Password.
4.
Enter the code as you see in the box and click on Login.
5. Click on the given link to donwload hall ticket.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier released MCA CET 2020 Admit Card in March. However, the exam was postponed and rescheduled due to Coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates who had downloaded and taken the printout of the admit card released in March should note that they are cancelled and will no more be valid.
MCA CET 2020 was originally planned to be held on March 28, 2020. It has been rescheduled and the new date is October 28, 2020.
MCA CET in Maharashtra is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
Candidates should note that MAH MCA CET is conducted only in the ONLINE mode, and in multiple sessions if required.
"Candidates shall appear for the CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at allotted center. No candidate shall be allowed to appear for test in other than the allotted session", MCA CET 2020 Notification said.
