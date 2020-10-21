UP Hindu outfits vandalise Police Station over inter-faith marriage

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Members of several Hindu outfits vandalised the Quila police station in Bareilly after the police failed to trace a girl who had eloped with a youth of another community.
The girl, who is a minor according to the family, had gone missing on October 17 and an FIR was registered at the police station.
On Tuesday evening, a video was sent to the local police, in which the girl can purportedly be seen claiming to be an adult, adding that she had married the youth on her own will.
She also requested the police not to harass the youth's family members.
• Reliance Jio-Qualcomm develop India's first 5G product, achieve 1000 MB throughput
• Intel sells NAND memory, storage business to SK hynix
• US files anti-trust lawsuit against Google over online search dominance
This apparently angered the Hindu activists who, along with the girl's family members, reached the Quila police station and vandalised it.
Additional Director General (Bareilly zone) Avinash Chandra along with DIG Rajesh Pandey and SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan rushed to the spot along with additional force and controlled the situation.
SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said:
"We had deployed four teams to find the girl and we will find them soon. A sub-inspector and constables who used force on the family have been suspended while the SHO has been transferred to reserve police lines."
"We had deployed four teams to find the girl and we will find them soon. A sub-inspector and constables who used force on the family have been suspended while the SHO has been transferred to reserve police lines."
The ADG said:
"There is no 'love jihad' issue here and we will recover the girl on top priority. A few anti-social elements amongst the protesters tried to disturb the communal harmony, but we have controlled the situation."
"There is no 'love jihad' issue here and we will recover the girl on top priority. A few anti-social elements amongst the protesters tried to disturb the communal harmony, but we have controlled the situation."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Ten takeaways from 64-page lawsuit filed against Google in US
Also Read
US files anti-trust lawsuit against Google over online search dominance
Islam not confined to ritualistic prayers: Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in his new book
Some of the Best Feature Rich Affordable Phones that You can Buy Right Now
NASA contract to install 4G network on Moon goes to Nokia