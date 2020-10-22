Acer unpacks world's 1st Snapdragon 7c powered Chromebook, Take a look

San Francisco: Acer has launched its first Chromebooks powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform - the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513.
The 513 will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at $399.99; the Enterprise Spin 513 is coming in March 2021 starting at $699.99.
"With optional 4G LTE and barely larger than a sheet of paper, this ultra-portable and stylish 2-in-1 Chromebook allows users to flow seamlessly between work, home, and passion projects," the company said in a statement.
• Yash Birla, 3 others accused of manipulation; barred from securities market
• SEBI free to take act against Sahara if investors money not refunded: SC
• Arun Jaitley flags merger of watchdogs for equities, commodity futures
The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, which the company claims will provide enhanced multitasking and responsiveness.
The chipset comes with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 for graphics performance.
The 2-in-1 has a 13.3 FHD IPS display with moderate-sized bezels and a 360° hinge that allows you to fold it completely backward.
The 513 has up to 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, an aluminum top cover, two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A, a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio, an optional backlit keyboard, and a 360-degree hinge.
The Enterprise model has additional security and management features for business users.
It also comes with zero-touch enrolment so that users will be automatically enrolled into enterprise administration as soon as they connect to the Internet.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Ten takeaways from 64-page lawsuit filed against Google in US
Also Read
US files anti-trust lawsuit against Google over online search dominance
Islam not confined to ritualistic prayers: Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in his new book
Some of the Best Feature Rich Affordable Phones that You can Buy Right Now
NASA contract to install 4G network on Moon goes to Nokia