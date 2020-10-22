logo
KCET 2020: Provisional List of Verified Candidates Published

The KEA has also published UGCET-2020 Provisional List of Eligible and Not-Eligible Candidates

Thursday October 22, 2020

KCET 2020 List of candidates

Bengaluru: The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UGCET 2020 Provisional List of Verified Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.

Along with the Provisional List of Verified Candidates in PDF, the KEA has also published UGCET-2020 Provisional List of Eligible and Not-Eligible Candidates.

KCET 2020 List of candidates verified - Direct Link to check

KEA UGCET 2020 UGCET-2020 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates - Direct Link

UGCET-2020 Provisional list of Not Eligible Candidates - Direct Link

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 Cut Off Analyser 2019 (UGCET 2020 cut off analyser 2019) to help students seeking admission in first year.

KEA had earlier also re-opned the link to upload documents saying it was giving the last chance to students to upload their documents. The last date to upload documents was October 18.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on October 3 released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Architecture and other professional courses.

Candidates who have registered for the first year admission through Karnataka CET can check seat matrix published on the KEA website to analyse status of available seats in various colleges of the state.

 

