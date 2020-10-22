Missed MHT CET 2020? Apply here for another chance to appear

Mumbai: Maharashtra CET Cell is seeking application from the students who had earlier registered for MHT CET 2020 but missed the important exam because of power outage, Coronavirus or any other reason.
CET Cell latest notification reads:
State CET Cell has successfully conducted the MHT-CET-2020 Exam as per declared schedule from 1st to 9th October 2020 and 12th to 20th October 2020.
State CET Cell has successfully conducted the MHT-CET-2020 Exam as per declared schedule from 1st to 9th October 2020 and 12th to 20th October 2020.
During this period the State CET Cell has received many representations from Candidates (and / or their parents) regarding their inability to appear in the said examination due to various factors (viz, transportation issues due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc).
During this period the State CET Cell has received many representations from Candidates (and / or their parents) regarding their inability to appear in the said examination due to various factors (viz, transportation issues due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc).
• Yash Birla, 3 others accused of manipulation; barred from securities market
• SEBI free to take act against Sahara if investors money not refunded: SC
• Arun Jaitley flags merger of watchdogs for equities, commodity futures
Such students who had also downloaded their Admit Cards for appearing in the MHT CET 2020 for PCB or PCM Group examination, but were unable to reach their allotted Test Centre due to circumstances beyond their control and hence could not appear in the said examination, would be eligible to appear in the additional sessions.
A fee of Rs.100/- per candidate per group would be charged for appearing in the additional sessions. This fee would be adjusted in the fee payable during the CAP Process.
Such students who had also downloaded their Admit Cards for appearing in the MHT CET 2020 for PCB or PCM Group examination, but were unable to reach their allotted Test Centre due to circumstances beyond their control and hence could not appear in the said examination, would be eligible to appear in the additional sessions.
A fee of Rs.100/- per candidate per group would be charged for appearing in the additional sessions. This fee would be adjusted in the fee payable during the CAP Process.
Such candidates are requested to login into their account on the portal:
mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
... and apply for appearing in the additional sessions and round. Their application, for appearing in the additional session would be considered only after the successful payment of the requisite fee.
"The link for making the payment would remain available from 00:00:01 hrs on 22nd October 2020 to 23:59:59 hrs on 23rd October 2020", the CET Cell says.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell in the midst of the exam had said it is considering to rescheduling the examination of students from the Mumbai Region who could not attend MHT CET 2020 because of the power outage Monday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Ten takeaways from 64-page lawsuit filed against Google in US
Also Read
US files anti-trust lawsuit against Google over online search dominance
Islam not confined to ritualistic prayers: Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in his new book
Some of the Best Feature Rich Affordable Phones that You can Buy Right Now
NASA contract to install 4G network on Moon goes to Nokia