Madhya Pradesh 12th Supplementary Exam 2020 Result Published

Bhopal: The BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate Supplementary (HSSC) Examination 2020 or Class 12 HSSC on its official website mpbse.nic.in.
Madhya Pradesh Board held the MPBSE HSSC Compartmental Exams 2020 from 14th Sept 2020 onwards across the state.
The HSSC suppelemntary exam, also known as repeater exam and second chance exam, was held amid strict guidelines imposed to contain coronavirus spread.
Students who had failed in in two or less subjects, were eligible to register and apply for the examination.
MPBSE Regular Exam was held in February/March. The 12th result for the regular exam was declared on July 27.
Khushi Singh from Reva has topped the Madhya Pradesh board Class 12 Inter HSSC 2020 Art stream exam the result of which was declared today. She got 486 marks.
