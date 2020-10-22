logo
Madhya Pradesh 12th Supplementary Exam 2020 Result Published

Madhya Pradesh Board held the MPBSE HSSC Compartmental Exams 2020 from 14th Sept 2020 onwards across the state

Thursday October 22, 2020 7:53 AM, ummid.com News Network

MPBSE 12th Repeater Exam Result 2020

Bhopal: The BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate Supplementary (HSSC) Examination 2020 or Class 12 HSSC on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 - Direct Link to check

    1. Click here to go to the official website: mpbse.nic.in.
    2. Click on the "Result" button on the home page.
    3. Click on "Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) - 12th Class Supplementary Result September - 2020 (NEW)"
    4. Enter your Roll Number and Application Number.
    5. Click on Submit button to check your result.

Madhya Pradesh Board held the MPBSE HSSC Compartmental Exams 2020 from 14th Sept 2020 onwards across the state.

The HSSC suppelemntary exam, also known as repeater exam and second chance exam, was held amid strict guidelines imposed to contain coronavirus spread.

Students who had failed in in two or less subjects, were eligible to register and apply for the examination.

MPBSE Regular Exam was held in February/March. The 12th result for the regular exam was declared on July 27.

Khushi Singh from Reva has topped the Madhya Pradesh board Class 12 Inter HSSC 2020 Art stream exam the result of which was declared today. She got 486 marks.

 

