Post HSC Diploma 2020 DTE Maha: Last date extended till Oct 27

DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List

Thursday October 22, 2020 5:04 PM, ummid.com News Network

Post HSC Diploma DTE Maharashtra

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended till October 27 the last date to apply for admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy/Surface Coating/Hotel Management & Catering Technology, for the acedmic year 2020-21.

Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post HSC (Class 12th) Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25, 2020. It was however extended for several times in the past one and month.

As per the latest update, the last date of Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020 has now been extended till October 27.

Steps to apply for DTE Post HSC Diploma Admission

  1. Click here to go to the official website: posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
  2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
  3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
  4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
  5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Along with extending the last date of application, DTE has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List.

As per the new schedule, display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on October 30, 2020.

Important Dates

Onliine Registration for Post HSC Diploma Admission: August 10 to October 27, 2020 (As per the revised schedule)

Display of the Post HSC Diploma Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 30, 2020

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: October 31 to November 02, 2020 upto 05:00 pm

Display of the Post HSC Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: November 04, 2020

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2020

The DTE had started student registration for Post HSC Diploma admission from August 10. The DTE had also released the detailed schedule, along with CAP Round dates, later.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).

 

